SFA basketball family optimistic for return of Coach Wade Mason

Wade Mason accepted a position as an assistant coach on Keller’s staff in 2016 and has since made a name for himself as a premier recruiter as well as skilled player development specialist as he enters his fourth season on staff in 2019-20. Since Mason's arrival in Nacogdoches, SFA has continued to own a reputation as one of the toughest defenses in the nation and that trend continued in the 2018-19 campaign. The 'Jacks finished the season ranked 21st nationally in turnovers forced per game (15.70). In terms of one-on-one player development that year, Mason played a large part in helping Shannon Bogues (17.9 ppg) and Kevon Harris (17.8 ppg) emerge as one of the nation's most potent scoring duos. Both Bogues and Harris were honored as NABC All-District 23 First Team selections in addition to their All-Southland Conference Second Team laurels. The pair became the first two SFA teammates to each score 500 or more points in a single season in a decade while Bogues' scoring average of 17.9 points per game helped the Killeen, Texas, product become the first SFA player in 20 years - and just the second one ever - to lead the Southland Conference in scoring.