Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A few more light showers possible into the morning hours tomorrow, however, most will stay dry. Overnight a cold front will push through East Texas and bring cooler temps back into the area by the afternoon, with morning lows starting out in the lower 70s but only warming up into the middle 80s for afternoon highs most of the area. It will take a bit long for the cooler air to reach Deep East Texas so some southern areas could still warm up into the upper 80s/lower 90s tomorrow. Conditions on Monday will be breezy with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day before we see partial clearing in the skies by late afternoon/early evening. Some cloud cover is expected to spill back into East Texas on Tuesday but a fair mix of sunshine should still be expected. Tuesday is also looking to be the coolest day of the 7 day period with afternoon highs topping off only in the lower to middle 80s. Another round of middle 80s for Wednesday and just a slight chance for a few showers across the western half of the area. Another cold front arrives late Wednesday/early Thursday and will keep us in the middle 80s at least through Thursday. Southerly winds return on Friday and the warm-up begins. Most of the area will likely see upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. More cloud cover, near 90 degree highs and showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday afternoon with more clouds and a few more showers and storms possible on Sunday.