Buckner International kicks off annual ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ program

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Buckner International has kicked off its annual Shoes for Orphan Souls program, collecting donations of new shoes and socks for East Texas kids.
Between Monday, June 10 and Friday, July 12, community members can drop off new shoes and socks at various locations across Angelina County.
The program works in conjunction with the Junior League of Lufkin’s Back to School Bonanza, where kids will receive their new shoes and socks, as well as other supplies for the new school year, including backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and clothes, and other necessities kids need.
Buckner representatives said the greatest need is for athletic shoes sizes youth 4 to adult 9. Cash donations also are accepted and will help provide new shoes, as well as cover distribution costs.
Current drop off locations include:
- Commercial State Bank
- Homer United Methodist Church
- Live Well Athletic Center
- Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas
- Angel of Joy Lutheran Church
- Buckner Children & Family Services
- Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce
- JCPenney
- The Coalition
- CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial
- American State Bank
- Harmony Hill Baptist Church
- Georgia-Pacific
- Denman Avenue Baptist Church
- FITT LIFE
- Marco’s Pizza
- Commercial Bank of Texas
- First Baptist Church
- First Christian Church
- First Methodist Church
- First Presbyterian Church
- First Church of the Nazarene
- PayLess ShoeSource
- Regions Bank
- City Church Lufkin
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.