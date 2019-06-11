Getting a nice reprieve from the humidity in mid-June

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Have you noticed the lower humidity and drier air today? This is certainly a nice treat for the second week in June as a northerly breeze will stay with us for the next couple of days, keeping the humidity levels on the low end and the temperatures a few degrees cooler than normal.
The lower humidity levels will lead to cooler nights and warm, but not oppressive, afternoons under partly cloudy skies. This will make for some comfortable weather in the evening and early morning hours due to the drier air that will be in place throughout much of the week.
Outside of a slight chance of rain on Wednesday with the second cold front, we will keep the forecast dry through the end of the week, making for some good outdoor weather in East Texas.
The dreaded humidity does return this Father’s Day weekend, which will bring back scattered showers and thunderstorms to East Texas.
A few downpours will remain in the forecast early next week as we get back to reality with more moisture in the air and warming temperatures as well.
