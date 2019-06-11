Sex workers push to legalize prostitution in New York

New York state Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, speaks at a rally of current and former sex workers Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Ramos is sponsoring legislation sought by former and current sex workers that would make it easier for human trafficking victims - many of whom are forced into sex work - to remove convictions for crimes like drug possession or trespassing from their criminal records if they were forced to commit the crime by their traffickers. Another bill before lawmakers would repeal a loitering law that sex workers say amounts to sanctioned harassment by police. (AP Photo/David Klepper) (Source: David Klepper)