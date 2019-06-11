Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see partly sunny skies for today with temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Today’s temperatures are several degrees below average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Tomorrow we will see a bit more sunshine and temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s. A cold front will come through on Thursday morning, leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures near 80. Friday we will start to warm back up into the upper 80s with more sunshine still. The weekend is looking a bit gray. Rain chances are back along for both Saturday and Sunday with better chances on Sunday. As we start next work week we will keep the showers and storms with temperatures reaching close to 90.