Abbott signs ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ into law

The legislation for the bill stemmed from an incident that took place in San Antonio back in March.
The law protects any individuals or businesses and their membership who show support to religious organizations.
East Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes authored SB 1978.
The City Council in San Antonio blocked the fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A from being a vendor at the airport because of their charitable contributions to several organizations that, some say, are biased against the LGBTQ community.
This new law prohibits the government from taking adverse actions on a person based on their affliction, contribution, donation or support to a religious organization.
Advocates say it provides religious protections, but critics say it allows for discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
State Representatives Trent Ashby, Dan Flynn, Travis Clardy, Cole Hefner, Matt Schaefer, and Jay Dean all voted in favor of the bill. As well as State Senators Hughes and Robert Nichols.
The law goes into effect on September 1.
