AC, SFA coaches using summer camps to keep children active

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -It was not too hot today but the sun still made it warm for the almost two dozen children participating in the Angelina Roadrunner baseball camp.
With warm temperatures expected, Coach Jeff Livin had a plan to make the midday camp fun and exciting. After working on hitting and taking ground balls, Livin and his staff fired up the water hose and baby shampoo and went to work on getting an old tarp wet and slippery. The tarp would become a fun alternative to the hard dirt when it came time to work on sliding.
“These days parents and kids loose sight that this is a game,” Livin said. “Sometimes coaches do too. It brings me back to that level. If we can have them enjoy the game now then they will want to play it later on.”
Livin has taught some of the best junior college athletes how to play and then watched them succeed at the major league level. He knows most of the campers have that dream but he also knows the camps at this age are just about staying active.
“I don’t know how many of these guys will go on to play baseball in high school and college Livin said. " I think getting them outside and excited about something other then a video game, we have done a good job."
Across the road from the baseball field, Angelina basketball coach nick Wade was wrapping up the program’s you basketball camp for kids 12 and under. No slip and slide drills on the wood florr, but the kids were able to have plenty of fun with Roadrunner players who were volunteering their time.
“These camps are great,” Wade said. “They get the kids into a college campus and let them connect with some cool players. We want to run camps like this. It gets them out of the house. There is a lot you could do in the house but it is just as fun to be running around the gym with your friends.”
Up in Nacogdoches, Mark Kellogg is entering his fourth year of summer camps. His first camp of the week saw over 100 participants which is the largest crowd he has coached.
“This was a great opportunity,” Kellogg said. “It is the biggest camp we have had. it is about activity and recreation. The parents like it because it keeps the kids busy and maybe we can teach them some basketball.”
