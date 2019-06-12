A couple of more day with low humidity before changes arrive this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A secondary cold front will move through the Piney Woods this evening, reinforcing the nice weather we already have in place.
The low humidity levels will stick around for one more day on Thursday before our winds shift back to the south on Friday. The southerly winds will quickly lead to not only warmer temperatures returning to East Texas, but an increase in our humidity levels, making for muggy conditions returning in earnest by this weekend.
The increase in our moisture levels will lead to some slight rain chances returning over the Father’s Day weekend. We will bring back just a slight 20% chance of isolated showers on Saturday before those rain odds go up to 30% on Father’s Day Sunday. These will mainly be confined to the afternoon hours during our peak heating of the day.
We will then bump up those rain chances to 40% on Monday and Tuesday of next week as a few disturbances track across the state and interact with the warm, humid air to generate scattered downpours each of those two days as well.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.