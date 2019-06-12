Diboll police arrest Houston murder suspect

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll police arrested a man wanted for murder out of Houston.
According to Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker, a Diboll police officer arrested Alexei Ricardo Alvarez Rojas on June 8. Rojas was wanted on a murder warrant out of Houston.
Baker reported at about 5:20 p.m. June 8, an officer spotted a white Ford pickup traveling north on Highway 59 with an expired registration. The officer pulled over the vehicle and while running the information of the driver, identified as Rojas, the officer discovered there was he had an outstanding murder warrant.
According to Houston police, the warrant derives from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 2, 2018 in the 5900 block of Bellaire Boulevard. The victim, identified by Houston police as 28-year-old Leonardo Dominguez, was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Houston police report their investigators later identified Rojas as the suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
After he was arrested, Rojas was transported to the Angelina County Jail. His bond has been set at $88,888.
