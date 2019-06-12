Disabled Trinity County deputy who was injured on duty to be honored

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A disabled Trinity County deputy will be recognized for his service and the sacrifice he made for the county.
Deputy Henry Giles will be honored at 11 a.m. on June 18 at the Trinity County District Court. Giles was left disabled following a car crash en route to a call on Oct. 25, 2008.
Giles was responding to a family disturbance when he struck a deer, causing him to crash into a tree. Giles was transported to a hospital in Tyler with numerous broken bones and a closed head injury.
He was later transferred to the Houston Memorial/Hermann TIRR where he remained for almost two years.
On June 18, Giles will presented with plaque from the County Judge Doug Page honoring his service. He will also be presented a Texas flag from State Representative Trent Ashby’s office and the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide the honor guards.
Public servants and law enforcement officers from across Texas will be in attendance, including someone from the Police Officers Angel Foundation.
The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office asks everyone to be attend and show support for Giles.
