East Texas plumbers plan to attend rally in Austin over licensing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Come Friday, it might be hard to find a plumber in East Texas. Several local plumbers tell us they have plans to attend a rally on the steps of the state capitol in Austin.
They’ll be there over possible deregulation of the state’s plumbing industry. Texas lawmakers recently failed to pass a bill that would extend the life of the state’s board of plumbing examiners.
That means come Sept. 1, anyone can do plumbing work without a license — something many East Texas plumbers say puts your health and safety at risk.
“The licensing basically establishes a standard across the board that an individual has to achieve in order to do the work. And when that standard is gone how do you know who you’re hiring and if they’re qualified to do the job,” said Tyler plumber Colton Rudd.
The rally is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday at the state capitol. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he has tools to extend the life of the plumbing board, but as of now no action has been taken.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.