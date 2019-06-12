ETX softball All-Stars get one more game before heading off to college

“22Q deletion syndrome is a genetic disorder that many have never heard of, even though it is the second most common syndrome next to Downs Syndrome,” Brown said in an email. “22Q can present in many different ways. For some families, it is fighting for their child’s life in the hospital with countless open heart surgeries, for others it is countless procedures and surgeries to fix various abnormalities. However, most of the 22Q kids suffer from speech delays, low immunities, and higher susceptibility to mental health disorders.”