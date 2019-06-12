Football teams using 7on7 to build momentum to regular season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - High School football is king in Texas. It is no surprise when you consider that the season never ends for student-athletes.
In the summer, skill position players and defensive backs are able to improve their skills and stay in shape with 7on7 football. Texas will host one of the biggest state tournaments in the nation at the end of June with several East texas teams participating at one of the three divisions.
Some teams however will not try to qualify for state. That does not mean they are not getting work in. Multiple teams are participating in 4-team leagues that meet once a week with games. On Tuesday Nacogdoches hosted three other teams in action.
The Dragons walked away as the lone undefeated team on the day. Nac beat Henderson 9-3, Alto 15-10 and Garrison 14-6.
Garrison had the next best record on the day. The Bulldogs beat Alto 26-19, and Henderson 15-0. Alto picked up one win on the day with a 23-0 shutout over Henderson.
