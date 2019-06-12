Gift of Love: Memphis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over a game of checkers, Memphis, 16, told us all about his passion for arts, games, and education.
Hobby Town in Tyler housed his favorite video games, board games, and some new items he expressed interest in.
“I play with anyone who’s willing to play with me,” said Memphis.
The teen takes pride in excelling in his activities and playing by the rules. But when it comes to the game of life, he’s looking for more people to add to his team.
Memphis has been in the foster care system for most of his life.
“Most of the kids on average have suffered a great deal,” he said as he described what it’s like living in a home with other kids like himself.
Memphis expressed his greatest sympathy for these children, as he relates so closely with them.
“Family could be anyone you meet,” said Memphis. He feels strongly about that statement as he has become close to friends, teachers, and people who are not related to him by blood.
When thoughts of being different than most children begin to manifest inside his head, Memphis leans on perspective.
“Remembering my past and thinking, hey it could have been a heck of a lot worse,” said Memphis.
The teen has a passion for learning across a wide range of subjects. He said he knows his education will be one of his greatest strengths.
“Every single teacher I had was a good teacher,” said Memphis. “To be honest, it always does feel better to know that you're always doing your best every day. The only problem you'll probably have is getting me to remember to do the homework.”
As he looks toward the future, Memphis said he wasn’t picky about what his family “looks like.” Rather, he is focused on the commitment they have toward his growth.
“I do want to live with a family that’s caring and always cares about a person’s past and always tries to help them get over it,” said Memphis.
For more information on how to adopt Armani or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us or ebazaldua@kltv.com.
