Group participates in Teen Police Academy hosted by Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Teen Police Academy.
A group of eight students have taken part this year.
Police Academy Coordinator Serena Holland says it’s important to showcase to the next generation of youth the various careers within law enforcement. Additionally, the camp teaches children the polices and procedures law enforcement follows during each encounter and incident.
The camp runs for the rest of the week. Participants will also investigate a mock crime scene where they will collect evidence to build a case using knowledge they gained from the classroom portion of the academy.
