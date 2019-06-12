Mother of Jasper County homicide victim concerned that his death will become ‘cold case’

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Seven months after Christopher Spikes’ body was found in Jasper County, his mother is fighting to make sure the homicide investigation into his shooting death doesn’t become a “cold case” and to make sure her son is not forgotten.
“I will not let it become a cold case,” said LaNieka Spikes, Christopher’s mother. “I’m going to do everything in my power to keep his name alive.”
Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that they are still investigating Christopher Spikes’ death. However, he added that there have been no new developments in the case.
Christopher Spikes was 22 at the time of his death. According to a press release, his body was found on Hi-Truitt Road, which is located off of State Highway 96 in Jasper County, on Dec. 7, 2018. He had been missing for a day or so, and family members used a tracking app on his cell phone to help authorities find his body.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Daniel Whitton ordered an autopsy in the case, and Christopher Spikes’ body was taken to the Beaumont Medical Examiner’s Office.
LaNieka Spikes said she was told that her son was shot when his back was turned.
Back in January, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office located Justin Keathon Debourgeois, who was described as a person of interest in the case. Lt Ryan Cunningham said that they coordinated with the Houston Police Department, and HPD officers arrested Debourgeois on outstanding warrants from Hardin County Saturday afternoon.
Debourgeois has since been transferred to the Hardin County Jail, Cunningham said.
Cunningham said that they were able to obtain a DNA sample from Debourgeois. In a previous interview, he said that the investigator assigned to the case is contacting some private labs to see if they can speed up the DNA analysis. In addition, he said at that time that it could be two to three months before they get the results back from the DNA test.
Cunningham said that if they identify a suspect in the case, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will obtain a capital murder warrant on that person.
According to a press release, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Debourgeois because they wanted to question him and obtain a DNA sample. Sheriff Mitchell Newman said in the press release that a district judge issued a search warrant for Debourgeois on Dec. 17, 2018.
LaNieka Spikes said that Debourgeois used to be her son’s friend. She said the two men played Pee Wee football together when they were boys, and they remained friends until their high school years. Debourgois also went to church with them, LaNieka Spikes said.
LaNieka Spikes said that she thinks more than one person was involved in Christopher’s death and that it was gang-related. She said people tried to get him to be in a gang.
“He wasn’t that type of person. He wasn’t interested,” LaNieka Spikes said. “He was the type that would tell someone like that no and tell them, ‘Make me.’”
On the Tuesday after his body was found, Christopher Spikes had been planning to go to Atlanta, Georgia to sign a music contract, his mother said. LaNieka Spikes said her son would have recorded music in Louisiana for a movie soundtrack.
“He was just an awesome guy,” LaNieka Spikes said of her son. “He was a protector. I’m a single mom, and he really stepped up to help his family. A lot of people told me he mentored them.”
Christopher Spikes was the kind of young man who was always willing to help if needed, his mother said.
Giving an example, she said a woman told her that when her car broke down, Christopher stopped and stayed with them until help arrived. LaNieka Spikes said her son got out of his car and let the woman’s children sit in it with the heater on.
LaNieka Spikes said that she plans to hold rallies in honor of her son and victims of other Jasper County murders that haven’t been solved.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.