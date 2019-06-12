Newton County Sheriff’s Office: Theft suspects allegedly stole golf carts, gun, fishing equipment

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After deputies with the Newton County investigated a 911 call about suspicious activity, they arrested two Vidor men on felony and misdemeanor charges and recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of fishing equipment, a 9 mm pistol, and three golf carts.
“That a boy goes out to Deputy Cargill and Corporal Hopson,” Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles wrote in his June 10 report. “It’s a long story, so I will try to make it short. After lots of investigating and talking, two people [are] in custody on several felony charges.”
Zackery Alford and Gaven Kade Butler, both 18, were both arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, felony theft, and two misdemeanor theft charges. Each man has a collective bond amount of $40,000.
He said his deputies started investigating a call from a woman who reported suspicious activity at a neighbor’s house. According to a story on KJAS.com, the thefts occurred on the southern end of the Toledo Bend Reservoir over the weekend.
Rowles said that stolen property the Newton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered includes about $7,000 worth of rods and reels, a Kimber 9 mm pistol, and three golf carts.
“More stolen items are still missing,” Rowles wrote in his sheriff’s report. “We hope to recover more. Still investigating.”
The KJAS.com story quoted Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall, who said that a Mercury boat motor was stolen and thrown into the lake next to a boat ramp. One of the golf carts wound up in the lake as well, and both items were pulled out of the water.
