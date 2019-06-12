Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin to host free conference for new and expecting parents

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New and expecting parents can often be overwhelmed about the amount of information thrown at them in such a short time before childbirth. That’s why the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin is hosting a free conference to help relieve some of the anxiety.
Organizers of the free parenting conference said the event would focus on helping parents and expecting families raise emotionally-healthy children. By raising emotionally-healthy children, it helps set them up for success in school, relationships with others, and life in general.
The program’s coordinator said in order for parents to be successful in the program, they have to be able to provide their children with these skill sets during their infancy.
“Each caregiver plays a vital role in the health of their children,” said Alyssa Bowie, program coordinator. “Moms have the ability to shape the way their children communicate or think of their fathers; fathers have the ability to take on a more active role, as opposed to just providing financially.”
The free conference will also include break-out sessions to address topics mothers and fathers alone may encounter.
“They’ll be able to learn what the mom’s role is when it comes to communication, when it comes to providing love and stability and support,” said Bowie. “Fathers will learn how to communicate with moms, whether they choose to be together or co-parent separately. They’ll learn how to identify when a child is in need, and how to facilitate that need.”
The Pregnancy Help Center isn’t just going to dole out advice and parenting skills, it also plans to supply parents with basic needs for the first few weeks and months of their new child’s life, like “some baby items, Pull-ups, diapers, wipes, baby clothing; just something to give them a boost if they’re thinking of attending,” Bowie said.
The free parenting conference will be held Saturday, June 22 at Keltys Baptist Church in Lufkin. The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m., with three break-out sessions planned for just moms and dads throughout the day. Door prizes, a gift bag, and a boxed lunch will be provided for all who attend.
