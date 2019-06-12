The River Alto Relief Fund continues to help families with their homes two months after storm

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Yeini Moreno’s parents received severe damage to their roof and windows during the April tornadoes in Alto.
“We had to put plastic on the top of the house. We could live in like that, but it was rainy days and you know the house it was getting wet from the rain. We did live like that because we didn’t have any other option," Moreno.
But thanks to the River Alto Relief Fund from the River Church, Moreno was able to apply for her parents to receive assistance. So far, 20 homes have been replaced, repaired and multiple roofs re-shingled.
“My parents didn’t have insurance and when I found out that Pastor Ron was helping that was my only option because it was going to cost a lot of money to fix the roof in my parents’ house," said Moreno.
Byron and Sandra Verdell were also impacted by the storm and lost their home.
“After the storm, we were staying in a hotel in Rusk. We stayed there for a while. My church helped me for a couple of weeks," said Sandra.
Although it has been two months since the storms and debris is still on their property, the Verdells said they are thankful for their new two-bedroom trailer home from the River Church and to be alive.
“I smile every day and you know the blessing was that we lived. That was enough for me to be all right with everything," said Sandra.
SCE Roofing has helped with repairs to homes for residents, and Moreno said she is grateful for their help.
“I’m happy now and I’m really thankful. It’s a real blessing for my family, myself and other people that pastor Ron decided to help people it’s a big blessing for this little town," said Moreno.
Applications are still available at the River Church office on San Antonio Street for anyone who needs assistance.
