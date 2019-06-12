SFA pitcher named to ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The accolades for SFA junior right-handed pitcher Alex Palmer continue to roll in as the Arlington, Texas product was named an ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team pick in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
Palmer was one of 10 players from around the Southland Conference who appeared on the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region teams and is the first 'Jack to earn All-Region laurels by ABCA/Rawlings since Josh Evans did so in 2017. Palmer's selection also marks just the second time in program history a Lumberjack pitcher has earned All-Region recognition. In 2010, Tyler Herriage secured All-Region Second Team honors, too.
A product of Arlington, Texas, Palmer constructed one of the finest single seasons on the hill in program history during 2019. A true strikeout artist, Palmer racked up 109 of them through his team-leading 107 innings of work. That strikeout total ranked as the second-highest in the Southland Conference and the 38th-highest among all NCAA Division I arms. It also made Palmer the only SFA pitcher in program history to record 100 or more strikeouts in a single season and helped him become the program's leader for single-season strikeouts.
The final numbers of Palmer's 2019 body of work saw him go 7-6 with a 2.27 ERA. During his final number in an SFA uniform, Palmer racked up 10 strikeouts in a complete game shutout win over Southeastern Louisiana in the opening game of the 2019 Southland Conference Tournament. That complete game effort was his fourth in a row and his fifth overall in 2019 and those five complete games helped Palmer rank fourth nationally in that statistical category.
Palmer also led the Southland Conference and ranked 18th nationally in WHIP (0.94) while his 5.89 hits allowed per nine innings (20th nationally) were also a Southland Conference-best. As a result of his powerful pitching, Palmer laid claim to the title of 2019 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on both the All-Southland Conference First Team and the Southland Conference All-Tournament Team.
On June 5, the right-hander heard his name called on the final day of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft as he was chosen in the 20th round by the Houston Astros.
