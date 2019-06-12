SFA pitcher named to ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team

A product of Arlington, Texas, Palmer constructed one of the finest single seasons on the hill in program history during 2019. A true strikeout artist, Palmer racked up 109 of them through his team-leading 107 innings of work. That strikeout total ranked as the second-highest in the Southland Conference and the 38th-highest among all NCAA Division I arms. It also made Palmer the only SFA pitcher in program history to record 100 or more strikeouts in a single season and helped him become the program's leader for single-season strikeouts.