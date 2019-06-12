SFA Soccer releases 2019 schedule

From SFA Athletics
SFA Soccer head coach Wally Crittenden announced the release of the full 2019 schedule on Wednesday, containing a total of 19 matches played across a four month span.
Ten of the matches take place at SFA Soccer Field while seven are true road contests and one, a neutral site game. The schedule also contains a road exhibition against Louisiana-Monroe on August 16.
“We are really excited about this year’s schedule as we get to play several great opponents here at home in front of our fans and we open in Charleston, South Carolina against two great teams that routinely compete for championships and postseason berths”, said Crittenden. “Coming off of a tremendous postseason run and spring semester run, this will be the first upperclassmen driven team we have had in several years. I am really excited to watch our squad when they take the field come August.”
In Crittenden’s seventh season at the helm, the Ladyjacks will first head east to Charleston, South Carolina, where they will face the College of Charleston on August 23 in the season opener. Two days later on August 25, the Ladyjacks square off with UNC-Wilmington in a neutral site game at the soccer stadium at Patriot’s Point. Following that trip, SFA returns home to begin a seven-match homestand beginning on August 30 against Southern. Big 12 opponent and Lone Star State foe Texas comes to town on September 6, followed by Texas Southern on September 8. SFA closes out the non-conference slate with home matchups against LSU-Alexandria on September 13 and University of Houston on September 15.
For the sixth straight season, the Ladyjacks will open conference play against rival Northwestern State, in a match scheduled to take place on September 20. Following that, the 'Jacks host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on September 27 and Houston Baptist two days later on September 29. Back on the road to begin October, the 'Jacks will first travel to Beaumont on October 4 to take on Lamar, before a quick jaunt over to Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 6 to face McNeese. A matchup with 2018 regular season champions Central Arkansas awaits the 'Jacks in Conway on October 11 in a single-game week, followed the final two home games of the 2019 schedule against Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana on October 18 and 20, respectively. Following those games, the Ladyjacks close out their regular season schedule with road tilts at Abilene Christian (Oct. 25), Incarnate Word (Oct. 27) and rival Sam Houston State (Nov.1).
The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled to take place in Conway, Arkansas from November 6-11 at the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex. SFA is tied with Southeastern Louisiana for the most tournament appearances in the conference, with 20, and made waves last season as the tournament’s first ever seventh seed to advance to the title game, upsetting the second and third seeds along the way.