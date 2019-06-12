SFA Soccer releases 2019 schedule

For the sixth straight season, the Ladyjacks will open conference play against rival Northwestern State, in a match scheduled to take place on September 20. Following that, the 'Jacks host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on September 27 and Houston Baptist two days later on September 29. Back on the road to begin October, the 'Jacks will first travel to Beaumont on October 4 to take on Lamar, before a quick jaunt over to Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 6 to face McNeese. A matchup with 2018 regular season champions Central Arkansas awaits the 'Jacks in Conway on October 11 in a single-game week, followed the final two home games of the 2019 schedule against Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana on October 18 and 20, respectively. Following those games, the Ladyjacks close out their regular season schedule with road tilts at Abilene Christian (Oct. 25), Incarnate Word (Oct. 27) and rival Sam Houston State (Nov.1).