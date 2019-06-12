City of Nacogdoches unveils Cram-a-lot; the city’s new cardboard baler

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Nacogdoches and Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful demonstrated their latest piece of equipment.
It’s a cardboard baler named “Cram-a-lot”, which was purchased through an anonymous grant for the recycling center.
“You know it works good when it’s got a name like that,” said Cary Walker, Nacogdoches public works director.
Donna McCollum spoke with Walker about how the grant came together, and how the new addition will benefit the city.
