Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

We will see mostly sunny skies with light winds and temperatures in the middle 80s for today. A cold front will come through overnight and into the start of Thursday. This will help take away most of the cloud cover but will drop our temperatures back down to the low 80s. Temperatures will be near 90 for Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine on both days. Sunday will still be warm with low 90s but we do bring back the chance of seeing showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The upper 80s and low 90s will stick around as we start off next work week but so will the rain chances.