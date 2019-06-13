Fort Worth Police Department shares video, timeline of events in officer-involved shooting involving UT Tyler resident

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in a UT Tyler assault case has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth, and police there have shared body cam video from the incident.
According to WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, Jacquavion Slaton, 20, was killed following a Sunday altercation with Fort Worth police. Slaton was not a student at UT Tyler, but lived in a university-owned residence.
In the following video, a Fort Worth Police Department official shares the timeline of the shooting and video footage from officer body cameras.
The Associated Press said the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.
