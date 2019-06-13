Man arrested in murders of 3 Dallas women, including transgender woman

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Associated Press, an arrest has been made in several murders in Dallas.
Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 33, has been charged with three counts of murder. Dallas Police Department homicide Major Max Geron said that Lyles was arrested based on tips linking him to two homicides in Collin County. The names of those two victims have not been released.
Further investigation led police to arrest Lyles in connection to the murder of a transgender woman, Muhlaysia Booker, 23, which happened in May. Geron said that Lyles’ car matched the description of the one witnesses reported seeing Booker get into on May 18.
Geron also noted that Lyles is being investigated in connection with the murder of Chynal Lindsey, 26, another transgender woman. Her body was found in a Dallas Lake on June 1.
Lyles is in the Collin County Jail in McKinney, as two of the murders occurred in a section of Dallas that lies in Collin County.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.