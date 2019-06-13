Nacogdoches Walmart reopened following Sunday fire

June 13, 2019 at 8:09 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 12:45 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Walmart is open again following a fire Sunday night.

According to the store’s Facebook page, they reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday. Most of the areas of the store are open for shopping, with a few areas that will reopen soon.

(Source: Nacogdoches Walmart Facebook)

The Walmart was closed after a man set fire in the store around midnight Sunday.

According to Officials with the Nacogdoches Fire Department, the fire was started with a cigarette lighter in the clothing department at the store on North Street. Specifically, underwear was ignited.

Scott Adam Gilbert, 38, of Strong Union, Arkansas was arrested and charged with second-degree arson in connection with the fire.

Employees used extinguishers on the fire. There was minimal fire damage, but it led to extensive smoke throughout the large building.

