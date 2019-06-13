Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up today in the 60s and a calm northerly wind. Today will be an absolutely beautiful day with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs reaching into the middle 80s once again thanks to yesterdays cold front. Overnight tonight, our winds will shift from the south and the warm-up begins. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for your Friday. Saturday we could see a few light scattered showers in the afternoon but most should stay dry. Better chances for rain starting on Father’s day as a series of upper-level disturbances set up to track through East Texas. Showers and storms will be possible starting on Sunday through the first half of the work week with the best chance for rain on Monday. Currently, it seems the severe threat is fairly low but a few stronger storms could be expected, especially on Monday. Temperatures over the weekend will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with slightly cooler afternoon highs starting on Monday due to the extra cloud cover and rain chances.