Watch: A conversation with political analyst Greta Van Susteren

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Gray’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren sat down with East Texas Now Thursday afternoon to discuss current happenings in Washington, D.C., her career, and her upcoming show, “Full Court Press.”
Van Susteren previously has appeared on MSNBC, CNN and Fox.
During her decades-long career, Greta has covered various national stories, including the O.J. Simpson trial and the Natalee Holloway case.
She also earned the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism.
“Full Court Press” will focus on how national events and policy actions impact local communities. The show will feature interviews with newsmakers and round table discussions. “Full Court Press” debuts Sept. 8.
Gray is also launching “Full Court Press-Overtime” in August online and in OTT apps.