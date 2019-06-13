Winds of change will bring back the humidity, rain chances to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of sun-filled days with dry air and low humidity will be coming to an end as southerly winds ensue on Friday, gradually returning the muggy air we are used to feeling in the middle part of June in East Texas.
The southerly winds will stay with us through the upcoming weekend, leading to warming temperatures, higher moisture levels, and even a slight chance for some afternoon rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Saturday’s rain chance will be at 20%, which means we will just see isolated showers before our odds of getting wet go up to 30% on Father’s Day Sunday. These will mainly be confined to the afternoon hours during our peak heating of the day.
Rain chances will then ratchet up to 60% on Monday as a few disturbances track across the state and interact with the warm, humid air to generate some heavy downpours in our part of the state.
We will keep a 40% chance of scattered downpours in the forecast for Tuesday before our rain chances drop down to 20% for the middle part of next week.
