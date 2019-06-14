Wondering what’s the latest on today’s markets? Get Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s take.
Daily Market Round Up from Agriculture Commissioner Sid MillerEvery Monday through Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller delivers a 60-second market summary featuring figures from the day’s closing markets. Audio recordings will be uploaded daily at 3:30 p.m. You also can receive these recordings by email. Click here to subscribe. Market Round Up for June 13, 2019: To listen or download MP3, click here.