Lufkin gets new girls basketball coach

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin girls basketball program is seeing some changes to their coaching staff.
Harold Scroggins confirmed he has turned in his resignation letter, leaving the Lufkin girls basketball program after five years as the head coach.
Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Sadel Lamb will be taking over as the new girls coach.
Scroggins will be an assistant for football with Nacogdoches High School and possibly help with basketball.
Prior to being the head girls coach, Scroggins was an assistant coach for the Lufkin boys team for 17 years.
Under his coaching, Lufkin won 4 district titles and he had an overall record of 131-31.
