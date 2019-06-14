Nacogdoches crews working to repair collapsed sewer lines near Lanana Creek

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is working to repair a sewer line leak near the 800 block of University Drive.
From the City of Nacogdoches:
A collapsed sewer line, likely triggered by recent heavy rains, resulted in a sewer spill near the 800 block of University Drive near Lanana Creek. This collapse caused an excess of 100,000 gallons of raw sewage to be leaked into the creek for an unknown amount of time.
"When we became aware of the spill, we immediately reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality- our governing agency," Steve Bartlett, City Engineer said. "It is important to remember that no part of our drinking water supply system has been or will be affected."
An emergency was declared to ensure all means and methods are utilized to quickly to correct and repair damage. At this time, city and contract crews are working overtime to repair the line and ensure this occurs in a timely manner.
City officials urge citizens to avoid the area to allow crews to facilitate a timely repair.
An emergency in this context refers to the municipal financing of the repair, and is not utilized to raise safety concerns for citizens who may live or work in the area.
