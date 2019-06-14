Nacogdoches residents advised not to play in Lanana Creek following major sewer line break

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches city engineer Steve Bartlett wants residents to know several key points following a major sewer line break discovered Thursday afternoon.
Sewage is no longer flowing into Lanana Creek. The line has been diverted through a hose into a manhole.
“It is important to remember that no part of our drinking water supply system has been or will be affected,” stated Bartlett.
The only warning Bartlett suggests is not to play or wade in Lanana Creek until after the next hard rain. Officials say the line is plugged, preventing additional raw sewage from flowing into Lanana Creek.
The collapse in the 800 block of University Drive was discovered by a resident Thursday afternoon. Heavy rains likely triggered the collapse. An excess of 100,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into the creek. Pumps are diverting the sewage.
New pipes should arrive by Monday. Repairs will begin immediately afterwards.
