Scattered downpours back on the menu for the Piney Woods this Father’s Day weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Southerly winds will transport higher humidity levels back into the Piney Woods this weekend.
Those southerly winds will lead to warming temperatures, higher moisture levels, and eventually, multiple chances to get wet in the days ahead.
Saturday’s rain chance will be at 20%, which means we will just see isolated showers before our odds for getting wet go up to 40% on Father’s Day Sunday. These will mainly be confined to the midday and afternoon hours as scattered downpours will be in play this weekend.
Rain chances will then ratchet up to 60% on Monday as a few disturbances track across the state and interact with the warm, humid air to generate some pockets of heavy downpours in our part of the state.
We will keep a 40% chance of scattered downpours in the forecast for Tuesday before our rain chances drop down to 20% for the middle part of next week.
The added cloud cover and opportunities for rain should hold our temperatures down into the upper 80′s from Sunday through Tuesday before they shoot back up into the lower 90′s by the middle of next week when our rain chances drop to a meager 20%.
