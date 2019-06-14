Texas AgriLife Extension seminar in Lufkin to help hobby cattle farmers be more productive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas AgriLife Extension will hold a seminar Monday focusing on the common mistakes cattle farmers make, and how producers can be more productive in their area.
Bradley Clary, a mixed-animal veterinary practitioner, will be a guest speaker at the seminar. He said the topics that will be covered should be relevant to any hobby farmer.
“We have a tremendous amount of small-volume cattle producers in this area,” Clary explained. “Management techniques can apply to small-volume management just like they apply to large-volume producers.”
Clary explained that hobby farming isn’t just a great way for land owners to enjoy their passion for raising livestock, but it was also a popular way to supplement income.
The seminar will touch on topics like vaccination protocols, de-worming, vaccination protocols and infertility issues, and how these issues can apply to small-volume producers.
“These are just common mistakes that many just simply have a hard time managing these problems just like any industry,” said Clary. “With some proper education, and some good tips, I think most producers can change their operation for the better and be more well-managed and be more productive."
The seminar will be held Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas AgriLife Extension Office next to the farmer’s market in Lufkin.
