Three-year old Central Heights girl to be honorary softball All-Star

Brown is out of coaching but still keeps in touch with her friends. First-year Lufkin softball coach Ashley Martin is a long-time friend of Brown so when Martin was asked to be part of the 2nd annual East Texas Sports Senior All-Star Game, she brought up the idea to help out the Browns through the non-profit 22Q Texas. The other coaches agreed it was a good move so all the funds raised at the game will go to Browns choice for the charity. Railey will be welcomed to the game as an honorary all-star by the coaches and players.