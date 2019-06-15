Family and friends participate in wellness walk honoring Garrison student who died of genetic heart condition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After receiving an outpouring of support and prayers from the community after the passing of their son Ian Sims, Dr. Scott and Michelle Sims decided to pay it forward and host a wellness walk at the SFA Student Recreation Center to honor their son and other families who are affected by health conditions.
“We’re hoping that they can take away that there is hope, that there is support to be found here in our community either to your local church, through groups of friends, through grief share groups. It’s there for you, we are here for you just reach out,” said Michelle Sims.
The event was organized by Dr. Scott and Michelle Sims and Maurice McNeil, who is a former NBA player and met Michelle at a conference back in April.
McNeil shared with Michelle that he had also wanted to plan a wellness event to raise awareness about cancer, after losing his grandparents to the disease.
“The wellness walk is just not for Ian’s sake, but it’s for anyone that’s dealing with anything. We just want to bring that awareness and show that the community can come together and walk for one cause and that’s just overall health and wellness,” said Wellness.
Classmates and friends of Ian also came out to participate in the walk.
“Well, you know exercising is important no matter how you put it and it’s good to get out and take care of your body and make sure that you are healthy. Just coming out and showing your support for a family and a tragic event and letting them know that we are here for them and that we are going to come out and we still remember Ian, even though it’s a year later,” said Landon Lunsford.
Over 50 people participated in the walk.
Dr. Scott and Michelle said they plan to have more events in efforts to help promote a wellness lifestyle for other families.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.