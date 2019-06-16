1 dead, 8 injured in multiple overnight shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and eight others are injured in a three hour shooting spree across Louisville.
The first shooting was reported in the 1000 block of S. 38th Street at 11:28 p.m. Saturday. That’s in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. Once on scene officers located a male juvenile victim who had sustained both a gunshot and a graze wound. Police say it doesn’t appear the shooting occurred at the location where the victim was found and investigators are still attempting to establish a scene. The victim is in stable condition.
The second shooting was called in at 1:27 a.m. Sunday from Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood. According to MetroSafe, six men in their 20′s and 30′s were shot at near the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Ormsby Ave, near a liquor store. They were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where one of them died. Five other victims are in stable condition.
The third shooting came just one minute later, at 1:28 a.m. Sunday. This one happened in the Jacobs neighborhood, near an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. Police located a man in his 20′s who had been shot twice. He was transported to University Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The fourth shooting came twenty minutes later, in the 1500 block of Bellamy Place, in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police said a man in his late teens showed up at a Audubon Hospital with a gunshot wound, saying he was shot at this location. The teen was transferred to University Hospital where he remains in stable condition. According to Google Maps, this is the location of Bellamy Louisville: Louisville Student Housing, a University of Louisville affiliated property.
These four shootings weren’t the only ones LMPD were investigating on Saturday/Sunday. The day of crime started around 6:30 Saturday morning, when police found a man shot to death in the 800 block of Cecil Ave. Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information in this case.
Then, around 8 p.m. Saturday, police say a man driving down Interstate 264 was shot two times by his passenger. The shooter/passenger then then took off with the victims vehicle. Police say they do have a person of interest and are currently trying to locate that person.
In 24 hours, from 6:30 a.m. Saturday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 11 people were shot, two of them fatally. The other nine victims are recovering.
Police say they’re still investigating and actively working all the shootings and have yet to establish if any of them are connected.
Anyone with information regarding any of the four shootings should contact the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
