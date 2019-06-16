Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Showers and storms on and off throughout the remainder of your Father’s Day. Due to the rain, temperatures will stay mild and well below average this afternoon. Overnight more storms will be possible, some of which could be severe with the primary threat being gusty damaging winds as well as flash flooding due to the sizable amount of rain we received today. On and off showers and thunderstorms once again possible throughout the day on Monday with highs reaching into the middle 80s. Our active weather pattern begins to quiet down on Tuesday, although isolated showers and storms will still be possible and our afternoon highs will begin to range in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. A few thundershowers possible on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers possible through the day before sunshine finally returns on Friday. A dry day and lower 90s for your Friday, with breezy southerly winds returning to the weekend with lower 90s and isolated showers possible for both Saturday and Sunday.