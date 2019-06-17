Drowning victim at Lake Murvaul identified as Garrison ISD student

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Officials have confirmed that Brandon Tenison, a Garrison High School student, drowned Saturday at the public swimming area near Murvaul Marina.
Tenison would have been a senior this fall according to Garrison ISD’s post.
There will be a candlelight vigil at the Garrison High School football stadium Monday night at 7:30.
According to Sheriff Kevin Lake, they received a 911 call around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon reporting a possible drowning. Sheriff Lake said dive teams from neighboring agencies in Louisiana responded and recovered his body at approximately 7:20 Saturday evening.
Related story
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.