East Texas Ag News: Mulching landscaping and gardens correctly

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When it comes to your landscape or garden, the best way to conserve moisture is by mulching.
Agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center in Overton say pine bark, pine needles, cypress bark, composted grass clippings and shredded leaves are all good examples of mulch.
So what you’ll want to do is create a three to four inch layer over the root zone to not only contain the soil’s moisture, but keep it cooler and prevent weed seeds from germinating under your shrubs, trees and flowers.
As you check your shrubs, ground covers and flower beds, watch for weed seedlings we just mentioned. They are more easily pulled when young, and an old pair of pliers will help you get the grip needed close to the ground to pull up root and all. They are also more easily extracted when the soil is moist
