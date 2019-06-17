Josh McCown retiring from NFL

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Veteran quarterback Josh McCown is retiring.
The Jacksonville, Texas native announced the news Monday via Twitter.
News broke that McCown was considering retirement in March. At the time the 15-year veteran released a statement through his agent saying his desire to play was strong but that he was unsure he would commit to future play.
Monday, McCown discussed his decision to retire and his career in an article for Players Tribune.
“It has been an honor to journey through this wonderful game as a player for the past 17 years and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to serve the game in a new capacity,” McCown wrote.
His career started in 2002 when he was drafted from Sam Houston State by the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN, McCown is the last active player from the 2002 draft class. McCown has played for 10 different NFL teams as well as a short stent in the UFL. As a started he has gone 23-53. For his career, McCown has 17,707 passing yards, 98 touchdown passes, 82 interceptions and a 79.7 passer rating.
