Kennedy Health and Rehab resident shares fatherhood memories

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -80-year-old Thomas F. Nash suffers from dementia and is a resident at Kennedy Health and Rehab in Lufkin.
One of his favorite pastimes is reading books, which he said was instilled in him from his father.
“When I was growing up my dad wasn’t highly educated, and my mother wasn’t highly educated but she could read and write. So, then they would get them westerns in magazines and my mother would read to him. Of course, that was interesting to me to and as I got older I developed a liking for reading,” said Nash.
Nash worked in the electrical department for Camden as an electrician for 17 years and started his own electrical business.
“But everywhere I would go to do an electrical job they would want a porch, a wheel chair ramp and some plumbing that was bad, so I said well I would do general contracting right here in the neighborhood,” said Nash.
His son Jessie Nash would later follow in his footsteps.
“I trained him as an electrician and he worked as an electrician with me and when he graduated from school and went to Texas foundries and was hired out as a maintenance electrician,” said Nash.
Now his son owns his own business specializing in repaired maintenance on machinery, which Thomas says is one of his proudest moments of being father.
“I’m pretty proud of him. I think I must have done a fairly good job of training and he went to work as a maintenance electrician. But he was used to me being in business and he always wanted to be in business,” said Nash.
Kennedy Health and Rehab will be having a Father’s Day event, please bring out all those Vintage rides and help our residents relive their glory days! June 18, 2019 from 4-6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.