A little fog possible overnight. Otherwise, remaining warm and humid with slight rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The disturbance responsible for the weekend rains has moved off to the east, which means we will be settling into a more typical, summertime weather pattern in the Piney Woods this week.
Be on the lookout for some patchy fog overnight as a damp ground combined with some partial clearing will be a recipe for some reduced visibilities as you head out the door to work on Tuesday morning.
We will have a 20% chance of isolated showers or storms on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. That rain and storm chance will go up slightly to 30% late Wednesday as any storm complexes that develop in northeast Texas could dip down into our part of the state.
The lower rain chances we are expecting this week means we will see more sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90′s the next few days before they bump up into the lower-to-middle 90′s by the end of the week.
A better chance of scattered downpours looks to return by Sunday and early next week.
