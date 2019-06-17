Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: After a long round of showers and storms overnight and this morning, it looks like our atmosphere is finally tapped out. Overall, rain chances today will be sparse with only a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible mainly in the afternoon. Highs today will range in the middle to upper 80s with a fair share of clouds and sun. Partly cloudy skies for your Tuesday and only a few showers possible during the day with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday another upper-level disturbance is expected and could bring strong to severe storms for the northern half of East Texas. The I-20/I-30 corridor is under a SLIGHT (15%) risk for severe weather on Wednesday so we should all be weather alert as we head to bed on Tuesday night. More showers and storms possible during the day on Wednesday but not all will see the rain. Sparse chances for a few scattered showers on Thursday and finally a fully dry day on Friday, the first official day of Summer! Lower 90s in the afternoon for the weekend with a few scattered showers and an isolated thundershower possible.