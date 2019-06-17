Mount Vernon ISD meets for first regular meeting following Art Briles’ hiring

MOUNT VERNON, TX (KLTV) - Mount Vernon ISD is holding its first school board meeting Monday since the district announced the hiring of football coach Art Briles.
The district announced the decision to hire Briles back in May.
Briles has been coaching in Florence, Italy for the last year, after having been fired by Baylor University following a scandal at the university when 17 women reported having been raped by 19 Baylor football players. According to ESPN, Briles has held that he did not cover up any reports of assaults by players, and says that he encouraged the women involved in the allegations to go to the police. The investigation is still underway.
Briles won four state championships at Stephenville ISD in the ’90s before going on to Texas Tech and the University of Houston. He later landed at Baylor. He led the Bears to Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014.
Turnout at the board meeting is expected to be high with many people are expected to speak during the public comment period. One Mount Vernon alumni said, ““I don’t think many who are against the hiring of Coach Briles will come out tonight. They feel they will be intimidated” alum of school.”
Also on the agenda, the district will consider the Region 8 Education Service Center pricing, a letter of intent for the 2019-20 school year, and changing MVISD Elementary to Community Eligibility Provision. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
KLTV’s Brenna Burger is at the meeting and is providing live updates here.
