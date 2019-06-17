NISD Proposing $2M facelift to baseball, softball, tennis facilities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three Nacogdoches ISD athletic facilities could soon be getting repairs.
Interim Alton Frailey discussed the proposed improvements in the Agenda Review meeting on Monday. The district is proposing to use $2 Million out of the standard operating budget to switch the baseball and softball fields to turf fields, resurface the tennis courts, replace netting on the fences of the courts and build a sidewalk path to assist visiting fans that enter the football stadium on the home side. The decission on the matter will be voted on at Thursday’s school board meeting.
“There is only one way to fix these problems with our facilities and that is through money,” board member Dr. Tyrell Gohman said. "We need to do this and we need to do it right. We need to bring our facilities above the sub-par standards they have been.
“We couldn’t do this without the bond that was just passed," Pam Fitch said. “This is not out of that bond but out of the budget. If we did not pass that bond we would need to be worrying about all those other things with the budget we had so this allows us to do more with what we have. Our community members should be commended."
Frailey said if approved the work would begin in the fall and the fields would be done in time for the start of the baseball and softball seasons.
