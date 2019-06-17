Parts of FM 2497, Cedar Creek Bridge in Angelina County shut down due to flooding

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Crews with Texas Department of Transportation began working on assessing and repairing the underside of the Cedar Creek Relief Bridge in Angelina County, after heavy rain caused significant erosion.
Farm-to-Market Road 2497 at the Cedar Creek bridge was closed early Monday morning due to excessive rainfall and flooding issues the day before.
“We just recently discovered that the scouring on the columns underneath the bridge and the caps,” said Rhonda Oaks, spokesperson for TxDOT Lufkin. “We’re going to go in and there replace those bridge caps, there will be some new drill shafts put down; it will really enhance the safety of this bridge and ensure the integrity of this bridge for a long time.”
TxDOT officials advise drivers take alternative routes until the repairs are finished, and drive through the area with caution.
