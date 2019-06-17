STAAR results released online for parents to review

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - School’s out and summer is in session, but educators in Texas are still reviewing scores from standardized tests. With school districts providing students’ STAAR test results online, parents can get an in-depth look at how their child did. In the meantime, school administrators in Texas are looking for changes in scores compared to last year.
“They’re just going over the raw scores that we got in from TEA, from the assessment of the test,” Les Linebarger with Nacogdoches ISD said.
Scores from this year’s STAAR test are still under review. While administrators are looking at everyone’s results, parents will be checking their child’s scores to see where they performed best and where they need improvement.
“There’s different ways they can access it. A paper copy was sent home to parents that would show the results for their students," Linebarger said. "They can also go to our school website.”
The Texas Education Agency requires all public schools to make this information public. Online resources ensure parents get a full understanding of their child’s performance. Graphs, videos, and in-depth content can make figures on a sheet easier to understand.
“The way TEA measures that indicates that the student is on track for college and career readiness,” Linebarger said.
Linebarger adds that this test is important, but parents should look at the big picture when reviewing scores.
“Probably the first thing to keep in mind is that these scores are a snapshot of one day, when the student took the test," he said. "As they get ready to move on to the next school year, just encourage your student to work hard through the school year. Everything they do in those classes are a part of our curriculum, which is what will be tested again in spring 2020.”
He also said that reviewing a student’s performance will be more effective if done with the help of the child’s teacher.
“It’s always good when the parent and the teachers work together because they both want the best for those students.”
Linebarger says Nacogdoches ISD is still analyzing this year’s scores to determine any trends in student performance.
Parents can find more information on their child’s scores at https://www.texasassessment.com/.
